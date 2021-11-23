GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

GoodRx stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.49 and a beta of -0.88. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares worth $48,935,998. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

