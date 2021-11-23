Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GNK stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.98. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

