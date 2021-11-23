Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Acquires 2,709 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $83,979.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BWFG opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $246.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.88. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

