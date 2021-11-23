Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Director Gregory Stephen Christenson Purchases 15,000 Shares

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Director Gregory Stephen Christenson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.17. Stryve Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryve Foods Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

