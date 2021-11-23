CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

