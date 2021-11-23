Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $2,708,057 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $123.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.