Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 858 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $799,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,568 shares of company stock worth $4,679,103. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.40.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

