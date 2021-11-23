UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $155,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 30.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754 over the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

