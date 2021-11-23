Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,389 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,677 shares of company stock worth $7,293,984. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

