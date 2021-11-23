Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,100 Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNUS. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 671.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 887.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

