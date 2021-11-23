Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.12 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

