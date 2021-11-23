Farfetch (FTCH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2021 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Farfetch is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

10/4/2021 – Farfetch is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.15.

Get Farfetch Ltd alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after buying an additional 4,948,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $119,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.