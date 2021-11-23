HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

