Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Drops By 14.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.