Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of SFL at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in SFL by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SFL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in SFL by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 106,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

