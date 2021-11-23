Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Italk at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TALK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Italk Inc has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

