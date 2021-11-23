Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPIP stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

