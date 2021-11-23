Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 487,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPDIU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,398,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPDIU opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

