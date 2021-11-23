Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $135.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.59.

TDOC stock opened at $109.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average is $145.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

