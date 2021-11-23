Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,926,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

