Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $5.14 Million Position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Valneva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ VALN opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. Valneva SE has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

