Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158,791 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $541,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,721 shares of company stock worth $4,752,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

