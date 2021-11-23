Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.