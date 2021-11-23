G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,849.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.16.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.