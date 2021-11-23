Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

