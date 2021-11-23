GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.03.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $68.19.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

