GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GFS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.03.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

NASDAQ GFS opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.