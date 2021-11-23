AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $370.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -1.87.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

