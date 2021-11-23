Comparing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skyworks Solutions and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $212.28, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Photronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 5.06 $1.50 billion $8.97 17.45 Photronics $609.69 million 1.40 $33.82 million $0.68 20.47

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33% Photronics 6.66% 3.93% 3.11%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Photronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

