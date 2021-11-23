West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.