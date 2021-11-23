Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Director Purchases $24,666.60 in Stock

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Director Robert J. Deluccia bought 5,034 shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $24,666.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

