Insider Selling: Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $10,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Christine Garvey sold 575 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $20,815.00.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 825,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

