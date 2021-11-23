Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom Sells 452 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $15,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Macy's alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.