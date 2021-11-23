Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ALFVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $44.34.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
