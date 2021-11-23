Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALFVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

