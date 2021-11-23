AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,201 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

