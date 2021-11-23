AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SJW Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

