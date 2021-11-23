AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,969,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,785,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

