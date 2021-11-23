AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICAD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iCAD by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iCAD by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $204.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.