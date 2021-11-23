First Trust Advisors LP Has $502,000 Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 748,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

