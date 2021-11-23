AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 125.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AeroVironment by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,939.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $677,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,994. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.