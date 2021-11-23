Bank of America Corp DE Sells 870 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Cardlytics worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $206,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $1,647,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,675 shares of company stock worth $6,021,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.