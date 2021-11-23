Morgan Stanley Buys 11,112 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

