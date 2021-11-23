Morgan Stanley Purchases 104,264 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Axos Financial worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AX opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

