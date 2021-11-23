Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Futu by 165.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

