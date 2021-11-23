SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of SmileDirectClub worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

