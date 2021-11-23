Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after buying an additional 243,093 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 210.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after buying an additional 89,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

