Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Holdings Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,622 shares of company stock worth $2,654,711. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

