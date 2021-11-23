8,965 Shares in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

ATTO opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.45, a PEG ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atento S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

