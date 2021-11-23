Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 over the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

