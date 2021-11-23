Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 33,403 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,403 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $557.86 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.55 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,992 shares of company stock valued at $27,648,786. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

